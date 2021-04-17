Akuapem Poloo should have been jailed for 3 years – Mike Two

Popular Radio Presenter, Mike Two has opined that Akuapem Poloo‘s 3 months jail sentence should have been extended to 3 years.

As some prominent individuals in Ghana including NDC’s Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi are of the view that the jail term given to Poloo is harsh and therefore must be pardoned, Mike Two thinks otherwise.

According to the Adom FM presenter, Mike Two, Rosemond Brown should have been jailed for 3 years over the nude photo with her 7-year-old son stating that she’s lucky to have had a lenient sentence of 90 days by the court.

He took to Facebook to write this; “Akuapim Polo should have been jailed 3 years than the three months…she is lucky..This generation is in trouble paa…”

Mike Two

In other related news, Akuapem Poloo’s ‘twin’ Cardi B, an American rapper, songwriter, and television personality has reacted to the news of her imprisonment.

The singer thinks the 3 months jail term given to Poloo for such a crime was just too harsh and stated that community service or a ban on social media for sometime would have been better.

I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that .Even tho is not my style I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea.I think jail is a bit harsh .Maybe social media probation or community service. She wrote.