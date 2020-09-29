Video vixen turned actress Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has for the first time taken to social media to show off her biological mother.

The actress took a picture of her mum and son after she paid a visit to them and added a nice caption to the photo.

In the photo, he mum was spotted putting on a T-shirt with the words ‘Akuapem Poloo Eastern’ boldly written on it.

He son on the other hand was spotted beaming with all smile as he pose by his mother and grandmother for the picture moment.

Her caption reads: “please read my mum’s chest wai @sonof_poloo is even laughing ? eeii this Woman didn’t know I was coming to Suhum ooo ?? proud team Poloo her love and support is something else my son and my mum keeps me going ?

See the post below:

Read some comments below:

ga_goddess_rene: “3 generations in one place. Be blessed . May God protect this generation”

mhiss_habiba: “Oh wow ?, I can see God speaks through both of you dear ??????”

kubramahama: “???? More blessings more love ????????”

alb7419_junior_ok: “You keeps me going how’s Chief and you always let me know how you are I do pray everyday to see your post to know you are kicking and God always do it well Haba Papabi love you”

Akuapem Poloo was recently in the news after a video showing her nakedness surfaced on social media.

She revealed that the video was taken by a friend whom she took in because she was stranded but because they fell out as friends she decided to release the video to get back at her.