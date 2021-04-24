Akuapem Poloo speaks after her release from prison

- Advertisement -

Embattled actress and video vixen, Rosemond Brown also known as Akuapem Poloo following her release from the Nsawam Female Prison has asked to put herself in order before addressing the public.

In a press conference organized in the office of her lawyer, Mr Andy Kudzo Vortia, Akuapem Poloo appeared very traumatized over her case and could not speak much. However, she said something.

“I’m sorry, I want to put myself in shape and address whoever I want to address. As you can see, I’m not that strong”, the actress said.

Kwame Quayson, a member of her legal team, also told journalists gathered for the press conference; ‘…She is out and is free at the moment. Unfortunately, for days now, she has not been able to eat well.

She is trying to pull herself up and then hopefully she is going to be in good shape and possibly if there is any address of the sort, she will grant whatever interview she needs to grant to the public,”

This means that the planned press conference for the actress which was supposed to come off last Friday (23rd April 2021) has been postponed indefinitely, probably until she’s fine enough to speak.

The court granted her bail in the sum of GHc80, 000 with two sureties. In addition to the bail, she is to report to the case investigator every two weeks and is to deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.

Akuapem Poloo was convicted to serve a 90-day jail term by the Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to three charges including publication of obscene materials involving her 7-year-old son.