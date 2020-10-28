type here...
GhPage Entertainment Akuapem Poloo threatens to deal with the lady who fought her in...
Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo threatens to deal with the lady who fought her in public

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Akuapem-Poloo
Akuapem-Poloo
- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo has threatened to make the world a living hell for the lady who attacked her in public over allegations that she has snatched her husband.

News emerged yesterday that Akuapem Poloo has been accused of snatching someone’s husband in public.

In a video sighted, Poloo is seen walking with a young man and it looked like they were returning from somewhere they had gone together.

An unknown woman out of nowhere met them and questioned why she was hanging out with her husband.

The yet-to-be-identified woman was getting too physical with Akuapem Poloo making the man who has been identified as King Mondo to hold back her from creating a scene.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Subscribe to watch new videos

However reacting to this, Akuapem Poloo in a post on social media intends to beat the unknown lady to stupor whenever she meets her as she has started gym session to get her more fit to carry out her plan.

As stated in the post she shared online, Akuapem Poloo revealed that her anger at the lady is not about the sudden attack but a radio station calling her earlier this morning while she was asleep to interview her on the incident.

Taking to Instagram Poloo wrote; Her energy alone kills lol  so they say they will beat me right @kingmondomusic tell that lady who attacked me yesterday I’m not done with her maybe she will go back to UK TODAY she made Radio  station called me this morning while I’m asleep”

See screenshot below;

Poloo
Poloo

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Accra
clear sky
79.5 ° F
79.5 °
79.5 °
82 %
2.3mph
2 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
79 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News