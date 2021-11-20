type here...
Akuffo Addo’s administration is the most corrupt in this 4th republic – Journalist

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Addo
Austine Woode of Kumasi-based Luv FM has made a bold statement by accusing the current government led by President Nana Akufo Addo as the most corrupt government in the 4th republic.

The journalist who is pissed by the way some people are saying the former government led by NDC’s John Mahama is corrupt, made this statement in a post sighted on social media.

According to him, this government can’t win any debate that has to do with corruption even if one of its founding fathers Danquah is even placed in the middle as the referee.

He continued that since the start of the fourth republic, no government is more corrupt than this current government.

Austine Woode posted: “Ah we are talking and you are coming to bring in corruption? Corruption? NPP cannot win that debate anywhere on earth if even Danquah is referee. This government is the most corrupt under the 4th republic”

See screenshot below:

Austine
Source:Ghpage

