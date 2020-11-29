Akuffo Addo reacts as his wife says a prayer for him ahead of December 7 elections

- Advertisement -

The President of the Republic has responded to his wife’s prayer for him ahead of the upcoming elections which come off on December 7.

The First Lady in a rare tweet said a prayer for her husband, Nana Akuffo Addo, and the nation at large asking for a peaceful election.

A week before Ghanaians go to the polls and choose a President and lawmakers, the First Lady has called on God to come to assist her husband.

Akuffo Addo is seeking a second term in office 4 years after being given the mantle to lead the country in 2016.

She stated that the President has always left the battle in God’s hand and that he is doing exactly that this time as well.

Rebecca’s tweet read, ”Our Heavenly Father, I commit him once again into your hands. He has always left the Battle to You. This time is no different. We commit Ghana into your hands for this important week ahead. Amen.”

Moments afterwards, the President took to the comment section and thanked his beautiful wife for her prayers and well-wishing.

Meanwhile, today coincidentally is John Mahama’s 62nd birthday and his wife, Lordina Mahama celebrated her husband calling him her strength, inspiration and soulmate.

She remarked that through the toughest of times the ex-President had always been there for her and that doing life together with him meant the world to her.