Akuffo-Addo trying to hijack Rawlings’ funeral – Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the biggest opposition party, NDC is not happy with Akufo-Addo’s involvement in the funeral arrangements of the late Jerry John Rawlings.

He has accused the President of trying to exercise control over the funeral processes of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to the General secretary speaking in an interview with Citinews, the conduct of President Akufo-Addo is completely different from how the NDC and NPP have always engaged when any leading member of either party dies.

“We were sorely disappointed that the President of the Republic [Nana Akufo-Addo], even in issuing a statement of condolences, he refused or failed to recognize the fact that President Rawlings was the founder of the NDC. It is against all the different practices we have been engaged in, in the past, as far as the death of prominent members of the two political parties are concerned,” he said.

Since the demise of the late former President, the NDC have cried foul over their inability to join in the activity set out by the family.

Some people are of the view that the family is cold towards the NDC because they feel out with him before he died.