type here...
GhPage News Akuffo-Addo trying to hijack Rawlings' funeral – Asiedu Nketiah
News

Akuffo-Addo trying to hijack Rawlings’ funeral – Asiedu Nketiah

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Asiedu Nketia and Akufo-Addo
Asiedu Nketia and Akufo-Addo
- Advertisement -

The General Secretary of the biggest opposition party, NDC is not happy with Akufo-Addo’s involvement in the funeral arrangements of the late Jerry John Rawlings.

He has accused the President of trying to exercise control over the funeral processes of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to the General secretary speaking in an interview with Citinews, the conduct of President Akufo-Addo is completely different from how the NDC and NPP have always engaged when any leading member of either party dies.

“We were sorely disappointed that the President of the Republic [Nana Akufo-Addo], even in issuing a statement of condolences, he refused or failed to recognize the fact that President Rawlings was the founder of the NDC. It is against all the different practices we have been engaged in, in the past, as far as the death of prominent members of the two political parties are concerned,” he said.

Since the demise of the late former President, the NDC have cried foul over their inability to join in the activity set out by the family.

Some people are of the view that the family is cold towards the NDC because they feel out with him before he died.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 14, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News