Akufo-Addo will not live to celebrate his victory in December–Odifour Kwabena Tawiah

Odifour Kwabena Tawiah of Church of Rabbi has given a very profound prophecy about His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the incumbent President of Ghana.

He said in a video that “Akufo-Addo will not live to see his reappointment as the President of Ghana after the December 7 elections”.

The popular clairvoyant revealed that though victory is assured for Nana Addo, he will be struck down with a deadly sickness that he may not survive even if there’s an intervention.

According to him, some allies and close companions of the President have planned to strike him with sickness that will make him lose his life just after victory on December 7th.

As the elections approach, there have been countless prophecies about how the election is going to be and who will emerge as the winner. This one from Odifour Kwabena Tawiah adds to the many already given by other prophets.

Remember, earlier this year when the covid-19 was in its peak, a Nigerian Prophet, Emmanuel prophesied that Akufo-Addo will be down by the novel virus which will take his life.

Prophet Emmanuel in the video said; ” Ghana should pray for President Akuffo Addo. What am seeing concerning Nana Addo, He needs to pray. I saw him so sick and this sickness started from cough, chest. It looks as if he had chest issue but they refused to discuss it with the public.

With what I saw , the thing begun to trend as public news when it became worst. Instead of them to look at what the issue is ,they begun to play politics with it and it became a very large issue. let’s pray so the president of Ghana will not die.”