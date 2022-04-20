- Advertisement -

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has consoled the family of Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills following the passing of his first son.

The President visited the bereaved family on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and expressed his sympathies and deepest condolences over their “tragic loss”.

“I visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), to express the sympathies and condolences of my family and I, on the tragic loss of his son. I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort and love of the Almighty in these difficult times”, Nana Akufo-Addo posted on Twitter and Facebook.

Dag’s son Dr David Heward-Mills, 31, died at age 31 on Easter Friday, April 15, 2022, in the United States after a short illness.

He worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia in the United States of America, for almost two years.

Akufo-Addo signs the book of condolence

He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop”, the church announced.

Dag Heward-Mills broke his silence on his son’s death while delivering a sermon at his church on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

In a sermon titled, ‘The grave is not the end’, Dag opened up about how he feels about his son’s passing. He told his congregants on Sunday that the death of David has created a “funny environment” for the entire family.

“My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It spoils everything. It brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is.”