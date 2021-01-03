Akufo Addo extends free water and electricity by 3 months

- Advertisement -

The President of Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that he and his government are extending the free water and electricity for the next three months.

Nana Akufo Addo who addressed the nation some few minutes ago in his 21st update to the citizens on the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and the measure taken to prevent the spread.

Initially, the plan for the free water and electricity was scheduled to end on 31st December but the President per today’s statement indicates that Ghanaians are going to enjoy for another three months.

Let’s not forget that free electricity is for lifeline consumers; that is, the consumers who consumed 50-kilowatt hours or less every month.

Other users above 50-kilowatt hours will pay half of their bill. However, the free water is for all Ghanaians.