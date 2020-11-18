Akufo-Addo and his family planned to steal from Ghanaians 30 years ago – A Plus

Social commentator and the leader of The People’s Project (TPP) Kwame A-Plus, who was once of the strong forces rallying for the NPP to be voted into government in 2016, has revealed that the President and his family planned to steal state monies some 30 years ago.

A Plus made this claim when he was reacting to the resignation of the special prosecutor days ago.

According to A-Plus, the people who went on demonstration some weeks ago after former president John Dramani Mahama tagged the President and his family as “Akyem Sakawa boys” have been fooled by Nana Addo.

He explained that following the report from the Agyapa deal, now it’s obvious that these people deserved to be tagged as ‘Sakawa’ people.

He disclosed that 99% of Akyem people are respectful, noble, smart, and selfless in his comment. Still, the remaining percentage with the “Sakawa” tag are those who have over several years planned an attack on the country’s resources to enrich themselves.

His post read, “After reading the Agyapa report, every sensible person who joined the “Akyem Sakawa Boys” demonstrations will know that they have been played. The Akyem Sakawa Boys are not all Akyem people. 99% of Akyem people are respectful, noble, smart and selfless.

The sakawa boys are the very few Akufo Addo spent 30 years planning how to rape this country’s resources and the poor taxpayer’s money with. You are in Asamankese struggle to pay 20 Ghana MTN quick loan yet you joined a demonstration in support of people who are stealing billions. You just borrowed data to support a government which has allowed one man to accumulate 450 billion in two and half years when your brother or family member is in jail for 10 years for stealing yam, goat or cassava.

See, the fact say then your papa dey act foolishly no dey mean say by force aaa you too be foolish. Come on!!!”