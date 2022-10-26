Akufo-Addo gave daughter $6M to start restaurant – Kevin Taylor reveals

The maverick journalist has revealed that Edwina Aku-Addo, the daughter of President Akufo-Addo, was given $6 million to start a restaurant.

According to him, the money was given to her without due diligence for her to start a multi-million dollar business at the expense of the citizenry.

Speaking on her channel, Kelvin Taylor said a restaurant called “Nsuomunam” was built by Edwina Akufo-Addo at Cantonments with her money, plus other seven restaurants.

Kevin Taylor maintained that Akufo-Addo has been using state money to make his family rich at the expense of Ghanaians.

According to reports on the internet, Edwina Dokuah Akufo Addo and Kwabena Jumah the son of former Asokwa MP Maxwell Kofi Jumah, are apparently planning for their white wedding which is slated to come off on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

According to Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, Edwina’s wedding which is supposed to come off at Peduase is a strictly private event that will not allow individuals to take photos during the ceremony.

The blogger further revealed in a Snapchat post that she had obtained information indicating that guests will be required to sign non-disclosure agreements and leave their phones outside entering the venue.

Recall that in October 2021, Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah had their traditional wedding in a very plush and glamourous ceremony that became the talk of town.

