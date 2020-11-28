Akufo-Addo wanted me to investigate Mahama after he became NDC flagbearer – Martin Amidu

The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo wanted him to probe former President John Mahama after he won the NDC primaries to become the party’s flagbearer.

In a lengthy statement in response to the President’s acceptance of his resignation, the former Attorney General stated that Akufo-Addo also consented to his decision not to investigate the former President over the Airbus Scandal.

Mr Amidu’s comment is in response to the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo’s November 17 letter in which he claimed that the former Special Prosecutor had “erroneously and without moral or legal basis” decide to confer immunity on National democratic Congress Presidential Candidate, John Mahama in the Airbus Scandal.

But Amidu in his response stated that “I took the decision to hold in abeyance the investigation of former President John Dramani Mahama with the knowledge and consent of the President as the Chairman of the National Security Council on purely national security grounds and not politics.”

“The President also knows that he instructed a Minister of State while he the President was on a campaign tour in the Northern Region to liaise with me to explore whether or not it was prudent to investigate former President Mahama after he won his party’s primaries to be its flagbearer.

“The President was briefed as Chairman of the National Security Council as to why the investigation had to be held in abeyance till after the election and he consented to it. I can prove this with mathematical precision if the President so wishes,” he said.

In other news, Martin Amidu has fired fresh shots at the Presidency after Akufo-Addo received his resignation letter.

In a response to allegations levelled against him from the presidency, Mr Amidu accused President Akufo-Addo of being the head honcho of corruption.

He added that all the response from the presidency concerning his resignation and line of work were full of ‘public deceptions and propaganda’ which needed to be demystified.

Amidu described the Nana Addo as a president who took the presidential “oath while looking like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but being the mother serpent of corruption under it.”

He further emphasised that the Agyapa Royalties Transaction deal as the biggest corrupt deal in Ghana since independence.

“I resigned my position as the Special Prosecutor because of the traumatic experience I suffered from the reaction of the President who breached his Presidential oath by unlawfully obstructing me from taking any further steps on the Agyapa Royalties Transactions from 20th October 2020 to 1 November 2020.”

“When I met the President on 23rd October 2020, I received the shock of my life when he demanded that I took no further action on the Agyapa royalties transaction anti-corruption assessment report for another week.

That was when it was divinely revealed to me that the President whom I trusted so much for integrity only looked like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but he was really the mother corruption serpent under the innocent-looking flower,” he said.