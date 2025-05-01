Akufo Addo is more tolerant than John Mahama- Okatakyie Afrifa

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has chosen former president, President Akufo Addo over President John Dramani Mahama when it comes to who is more tolerant between the duo.

The media personality compared the duo during an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV.

Okatakyie Afrifa has said that President Akufo Addo is more tolerant than President Mahama.

In buttressing his assertion, the media personality stated that during Akufo Addo’s tenure, he constantly criticized the president and the NPP government at large.

According to him, he did not receive a single threat or message of displeasure from Akufo Addo or any of the leaders of the NPP.

Okatakyie claims the same cannot be said about President Mahama, stating that things are not the same as they appear on the surface when it comes to President Mahama.

According to Okatakyie Afrifa, he has on several occasions received threats and other unpleasant comments from the president and the leaders of the NDC for criticizing them.

The media personality recounted how the involvement of the NDC government triggered his decision to resign from Angel FM.

Narrating the story, Okatakyie claims after criticizing President Mahama and his government, the NDC called his former boss, Dr. Kweku Oteng to threaten to sack him.

To avoid disgrace and not to be tagged as a media personality who has been sacked, Okatakyie Afrifa revealed that he had no option but to resign when the NDC won power again.