- Advertisement -

Founder and flagbearer of KUM 1 Party, Prophet Kumchacha has claimed that Ghana’s current suffering can be attributed to the spiritual weakness of President Nana Addo.

According to the highly opinionated cleric, Akufo Addo is cursed and should have never entered the office of the presidency because he’s full of bad luck.

Without mincing words, Kumchacha recounted how Nana Addo’s campaign stage collapsed when he was addressing Ghanaians prior to becoming the president and argued that the incident exposed the curse on him but Ghanaians didn’t pay close attention to it.

READ ALSO: I regret voting for Nana Addo – Prophet Kumchacha

As argued by Kumchacha, the stage collapse had a spiritual bearing but some clueless Ghanaians held onto the notion that it was physically orchestrated to disgrace Nana Addo

Explaining himself on “Dwene Ho Biom”, a political talk show hosted by Agya Wusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM.

Kumchacha lamented how Ghana has been in constant chaos and faced economic hardships ever since Nana Addo became the president.

He continued that, Akufo Addo was not spiritually fortified before he became the president and we will continue to suffer as citizens under his leadership until he leaves office.

Kumchacha is reported to have said;

READ ALSO: “You lack sense if you say I don’t qualify to be president” – Kumchacha fires

“Some people said the fall was deliberately orchestrated but that is not true anyone in his/her right senses would know that the caving in of the stage was not physical, but rather, spiritual”

Meanwhile, Kumchacha has revealed his intentions to contest in the 2024 general elections. He’s hopeful that he might become Ghana’s net president after the reign of Nana Addo.