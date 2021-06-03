- Advertisement -

A netizen who seems not too happy with the current state of the country under President Nana Akufo Addo has disclosed that he doesn’t deserve to be a President.

According to this netizen, she believes Nana Addo was actually destined to be a photographer and not the first gentleman of the land.

Commenting under a post of the President, she has realized that he likes taking too many photos and is now convinced being a photographer would have been the best occupation for him.

She posted: “You like taking too much pictures Akuffo Addo. Maybe you were destined to be a photographer not a president. You will even choose money over Ghanaians”

See screenshot of her post below: