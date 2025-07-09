type here...
Akufo-Addo is the most caring President Ghana has ever had- Lady states

By Mzta Churchill

A lady has rated former president of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo Addo the most caring President Ghana has ever had.

The lady’s comment comes while reacting to Nana Agradaa’s 15-year imprisonment saga.

In adding her cent, the young lady praised former President Akufo-Addo as she lambasted the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama, and the NDC government.

The lady claims former President Akufo-Addo is the most caring President Ghana has ever had.

According to her, Nana Agradaa’s case started during the time the NPP was ruling Ghana, but the fetish priestess turned woman of God was never sentenced, even though she was arrested twice.

The lady noted that the reason why President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government did not sentence Nana Agradaa is because the former President was so caring.

