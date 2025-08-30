Akufo-Addo, Kennedy Agyapong, Bawumia & more donate thousands at Daddy Lumba’s one-week

Some top personalities donated huge amounts during the one-week celebration of the late Daddy Lumba which was slated today, August 30, 2025.

Many personalities from diverse fields, ranging from entertainment to politics took time out of their busy schedules to honor the late Daddy Lumba.

Former president Akufo Addo, Former Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin North, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong among others were present.

Per the information gathered by Gh Page, the personalities did not go there with empty hands, but donated something to support the family of the late musician.

On his part, Akufo-Addo donated 100k Cedis, Kennedy Agyapong donated 10k Cedis, former vice president, Dr. Bawumia donated 50k Cedis, Napo donated 5k Cedis just to mention a few.

Other numerous personalities also donated undisclosed amounts of money to support the bereaved family.