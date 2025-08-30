type here...
Entertainment

Akufo-Addo, Kennedy Agyapong, Bawumia & more donate thousands at Daddy Lumba’s one-week

By Mzta Churchill

Some top personalities donated huge amounts during the one-week celebration of the late Daddy Lumba which was slated today, August 30, 2025.

Many personalities from diverse fields, ranging from entertainment to politics took time out of their busy schedules to honor the late Daddy Lumba.

Former president Akufo Addo, Former Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin North, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong among others were present.

Per the information gathered by Gh Page, the personalities did not go there with empty hands, but donated something to support the family of the late musician.

On his part, Akufo-Addo donated 100k Cedis, Kennedy Agyapong donated 10k Cedis, former vice president, Dr. Bawumia donated 50k Cedis, Napo donated 5k Cedis just to mention a few.

Other numerous personalities also donated undisclosed amounts of money to support the bereaved family.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

“Nkran Dokono” was named after you what else do you want?- Twena Jonas

Shatta Bandle loses part of new teeth just a few weeks after showing off on social media

I have never proposed to a lady before, they chase me & call me lover boy- Shatta Bandle brags

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, August 30, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

Guy crying in between two ladies

Husband & friends discipline wife’s boyfriend

Man sitting on the floor crying

Main chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

Main Chick Side Chick

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

Blaq Mhizper

Odo Broni cries her eyes out at Daddy Lumba’s one week funeral observation

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways