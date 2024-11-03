type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAkufo Addo K!lled Akua Donkor- Afia Schwar Alleges
Entertainment

Akufo Addo K!lled Akua Donkor- Afia Schwar Alleges

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwar has asked Ghanaians not to accuse Delay over the death of Akua Donkor.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Afia said even though Delay has her imperfections, she is so harmless that she cannot even kill a fly.

Afia who claims to have a lot of secrets has alleged that if there is anyone to be accused of the death of Akua Donkor, it should be the president, Akufo Addo.

She however advised the family of Akua Donkor to ensure that they bury her before December, that is only if they want her to be buried very well.

Afia disclosed that many dignitaries will take time off their busy schedules to mourn with the family before the December 7 general election, however, after the election, it will be very difficult to get the dignitaries at the funeral of Akua Donkor.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Sunday, November 3, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.7 ° F
83.7 °
83.7 °
65 %
0.9mph
71 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways