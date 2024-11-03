Akufo Addo K!lled Akua Donkor- Afia Schwar Alleges

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwar has asked Ghanaians not to accuse Delay over the death of Akua Donkor.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Afia said even though Delay has her imperfections, she is so harmless that she cannot even kill a fly.

Afia who claims to have a lot of secrets has alleged that if there is anyone to be accused of the death of Akua Donkor, it should be the president, Akufo Addo.

She however advised the family of Akua Donkor to ensure that they bury her before December, that is only if they want her to be buried very well.

Afia disclosed that many dignitaries will take time off their busy schedules to mourn with the family before the December 7 general election, however, after the election, it will be very difficult to get the dignitaries at the funeral of Akua Donkor.