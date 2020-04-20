Akufo-Addo lifted the lockdown so he can compile a new voters’ register – Sammy Gyamfi alleges

Yesterday the 19th of April, 2020 the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa called off a partial lockdown order issued three weeks ago. The lockdown which affected Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa areas saw the closure of shops, offices and offices deemed non-essential. The lockdown also saw movement restrictions within the said areas. The lifting of the lockdown has received intense criticism from several Ghanaians. They are participating concerned because Ghana has recorded 1000+ cases.

On of such people who have expressed immense disapproval of the president’s action is the NDC communications director, Sammy Gyamfi. In a long epistle he accused the government of lifting the lockdown in order to compile a new voters’ register.

The epistle reads;

Lifting of partial lockdown by President Akufo-Addo; A choice of political expediency over public safety

The lifting of the partial lockdown by President Akufo-Addo, at a time the country is witnessing astronomical increases in positive COVID-19 cases, particularly horizontal infections, is totally premature and lacks scientific basis.

It is clearly a politically-motivated decision, calculated to allow the EC the space to undertake its entrenched and illogical determination to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections and nothing more.

Either than that, why will President Akufo-Addo impose a partial lockdown with the objective of halting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, at a time we had only recorded 137 cases across just four (4) regions of the country and with 5 deaths, but turn around to lift the partial lockdown, at a time our positive case count has galloped to 1,042, across ten (10) regions and with nine (9) deaths?

Countries with far lower cases have not lifted or relaxed their lockdown restrictions. Yet, we who are currently the country with the highest COVID-19 cases in West Africa, have against expert advice, lifted our partial lockdown. Doesn’t this defy science and commonsense?

President Akufo-Addo’s decision to lift the lockdown at this crucial time, is a reckless political gamble that portends great danger for this nation. Ghanaians must never forgive him if this unimaginable decision exacerbates our COVID-19 situation. The blame for any fatality that is occasioned by this reckless decision must lie squarely with the President.

What the President has essentially done, is to place political expediency ahead of Public safety. And what that shows, is that human lives don’t matter to President Akufo-Addo.

May God be our help.

SAMMY GYAMFI Esq.