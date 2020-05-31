COVID-19: Akufo-Addo lifts ban on public gatherings with conditions

- Advertisement -

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has finally lifted the ban on public gathering with effect from 5th June 2020.

Churches, Mosque and other religious bodies can meet and perform their religious duties

Other public events like the activists of political parties, Electoral Commission, National Identification Authority can resume activities.

However, there is a condition. According to the president, they can’t gather more than 100 people at a time for an event or service. Again, services are not to be held for more than one hour.

The president revealed the restrictions will be released in stages until life returns to normal.