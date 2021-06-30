type here...
Akufo-Addo must de-escalate the situation in Ejura – John Mahama

By Qwame Benedict
Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the current unrest in Ejura in the Ashanti Region following the death of one Kaaka.

According to a write-up from the former president, he called on President Nana Addo as a matter of urgency to de-escalate the situation in Ejura after the killing of some two (2) people with others injured.

His full statement reads:

I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed. I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist.

I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura. There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Ejura community.

John Dramani Mahama
Former President of Ghana
Tuesday June 29, 2021″

Source:Ghpage

