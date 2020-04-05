COVID-19 Lockdown: NPP government to pay 3 months water bills for all Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has announced a new policy to relieve Ghanaians of the financial difficulties in this Coronavirus pandemic battle.

According to the president of Ghana, the government led by him will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next 3 months.

The duration starts from April, May to June. In addition to that, he has been assured there will be no interruption in water supply by the Ghana Water Company.

He made announced today, 5th April 2020 as he addressed the nation on the current state of Ghana’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.