Akufo-Addo offers full scholarship to needy Adeiso SHS student who scored 8As in WASSCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to grant a full scholarship to one Thomas Amoaning of Adeiso Senior High School.

Amoaning scored 8As in the 2020 West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE). His dream is to attend the University of Ghana, Legon, to read Economics.

He obtained Excellent grades of A1 in Social Studies, English Language, Mathematics (Core), Integrated Science, Economics, Geography, Government, and Mathematics (Elective).

Wascce-results

His plight made rounds on social media, given his background as coming from a deprived home.

In a letter sighted on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat disclosed that Amoah’s socio-geographical background was taken into consideration by the president in the offer of the scholarship.

The letter signed by the registrar at the secretariat Kingsley Agyemang indicated that Amoaning’s family had been contacted. A meeting is expected to be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, to discuss the scholarship in detail.

READ THE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW;

Scholarship Secretariat-Ghana

Meanwhile, the Secretariat announces for the information of WASSCE graduates that there will be a “big announcement” on Tuesday, December 1.