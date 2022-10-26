type here...
Akufo-Addo paid daughter $25M to paint overheads – Kevin Taylor reveals

By Albert
Gyan-Nkrumaa, Akufo Addo’s daughter, has been given a $25M contract to paint overheads in Ghana, Kevin Taylor alleges.

According to him, the contract to paint the overheads was given to her out of favouritism and a conflict of interest.

Speaking on his show, Kevin Taylor Gyan-Nkrumaas spent only a small portion of the money on their work and pocketed the rest.

Kevin Taylor maintained that Akufo-Addo has put his three daughters in leadership positions and given them contracts they do not merit.

Kevin Taylor maintained that Akufo-Addo has been using state money to make his family rich at the expense of Ghanaians.

Akufo-Addo gave her daughter $6M to start restaurant – Kevin Taylor reveals

The maverick journalist has revealed that Edwina Aku-Addo, the daughter of President Akufo-Addo, was given $6 million to start a restaurant.

According to him, the money was given to her without due diligence for her to start a multi-million dollar business at the expense of the citizenry.

Speaking on her channel, Kelvin Taylor said a restaurant called “Nsuomunam” was built by Edwina Akufo-Addo at Cantonments with her money, plus other seven restaurants.

Kevin Taylor maintained that Akufo-Addo has been using state money to make his family rich at the expense of Ghanaians.

