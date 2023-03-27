type here...
Akufo-Addo’s response to Kamala Harris on legalization of LGBTQ will shock you [Video]

By Bra Stash
President Akufo-Addo has responded to the legalization or otherwise of the activities of LGBTQ people in Ghana.

Hosting the Vice President of America, Kamala Harris, in the Jubilee House and responding to questions on the anti-LGBTQ bill, Akufo-Addo said, We shall see.”

According to him, the attorney general has been advised to peruse the bill to ensure that portions that infringe on the rights of individuals are taken out.

Akufo-Addo maintained that until the bill was finalized in parliament and his assent was finally given, he could not categorically state if the activities of LGBTQ people in Ghana would be legalized or not.

Kamala Harris insisted that the rights of all be protected regardless of their sexuality and that equality is championed by the government so as not to make laws that violate the freedom of others.

Although Akufo-Addo did not emphatically state the stance of the government, he admitted that proportions of Ghanaians want the anti-gay bill passed and he would see how it goes in the fullness of time, when all the processes have been concluded.

MP Sam George has been the champion of the Anti-Gay Bill that seeks to promote sane sexual activities and criminalize the activities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, etc. in Ghana.

