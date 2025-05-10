Akufo Addo should be praised if the Cedis is performing well- Okatakyie Afrifa

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has sparked a debate online, following the recent episode of his “For The Records” show.

Okatakyie Afrifa has stated that the Cedi doing well has nothing to do with President Mahama and the NDC at large.

According to Okatakyie Afrifa, the NDC government recently resumed office, so, there is no way they could do such great work.

Instead, Okatakyie Afrifa claims the NPP government did great work, however, the result is being seen under the NDC government.

He has therefore said that if there is someone to be praised over the cedi’s performance, then it is former president Akufo Addo and the NPP government.