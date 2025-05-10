type here...
Akufo Addo should be praised if the Cedis is performing well- Okatakyie Afrifa

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has sparked a debate online, following the recent episode of his “For The Records” show.

Okatakyie Afrifa has stated that the Cedi doing well has nothing to do with President Mahama and the NDC at large.

According to Okatakyie Afrifa, the NDC government recently resumed office, so, there is no way they could do such great work.

Instead, Okatakyie Afrifa claims the NPP government did great work, however, the result is being seen under the NDC government.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama flies Pinamang to the UK for treatment

He has therefore said that if there is someone to be praised over the cedi’s performance, then it is former president Akufo Addo and the NPP government.

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It's a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

