Akufo-Addo suspends 6th March anniversary celebration

The President of the Republic of Ghana has instructed the Ghana Education Service to all the Education offices across the country to suspend this year’s 6th March Celebration.

In a statement sighted by GhPage, the government has also halted all its related activities across the country.

The Independence anniversary was cancelled due to the increased rate of COVID-19 cases all over the country.

The statement also directed the Ghana Education Service to act in accordance with the government’s directive.

“Consequently, Management of the Ghana Education Service wishes to inform all Regions that the 64th Independence Anniversary Parade on the 6th March, 2021 has been suspended forthwith across the country”, excerpt of the statement read.

Ghana’s Independence Day is celebrated yearly to mark the declaration of Ghanaian independence from the British Colonial rule.

It is also to honour and celebrate the Heroes of Ghana who led the country to attain its independence.

However, new COVID 19 cases recorded today, 16th February 2021 stands at 656. Active cases are 7,850 and confirmed cases are 76,492.