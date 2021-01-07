type here...
Akufo-Addo sworn in as President without the presence of the NDC

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Akufo Addo
The winner of the 2020 elections as declared by the Chairperson of the electoral commission Mrs Jean Mensa Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has today be sworn in as President of the country for the second time.

President Nana Akufo Addo together with his vice-president Dr. Bawumia today were sworn in to begin their second time by the Chief justice in the presence of the newly elected Speaker of Parliament and members of Parliament.

Shocking as you would have it, members of the opposition the National Democratic Congress(NDC) who are part of the 8th Parliament failed to show up for the inauguration.

This move someway comes as a shock since the NDC before the swearing in promised to witness the event.

Well, the NDC is in court for the Supreme Court to overturn the declaration of Nana Akufo Addo as President as declared by the EC chairperson on December 9.

According to them, the EC rigged the elections for the NPP because per their collation the elections should have headed into a runoff.

Due to this, they believe the swearing in of Nana Addo is illegal and would therefore not participate in his swearing-in.

