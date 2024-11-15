Akufo Addo Unveiled The Statue The Same Day I Finished- Guy Who Made Statue Drops Keys

The Ghanaian man behind the statue of the first gentleman of Ghana, president Akufo Addo has spoken for the first time.

The man who much information has not been gathered about has made it known that indeed, he is behind the statue of the president.

He disclosed this whilst speaking in an interview on Dek360 which Gh Page has sighted.

Talking about how the statue was made, he stated categorically that the statue was made out of haste, because, it was made in such a way that the president could unveil it during his visit.

He noted that if the president had come and gone, without unveiling the statue, it would have been useless and a waste, the reason why they did it out of haste.

He shockingly revealed that the statue was unveiled the same day the president unveiled it.