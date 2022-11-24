Home Sports Akufo-Addo visits Black Stars in Qatar Ahead of Portugal opener

By
Kweku Derrick
-
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Qatar to support the Black Stars as they face Portugal today, Thursday in the ongoing World Cup tournament.

Akufo-Addo visited the team’s camp in Doha on Thursday morning ahead of the first match, which will kick off at 4 pm local time.

He is expected to watch the game at Stadium 974.

Black Stars are back at the World Cup after eight years and hope to make a huge impression.

The team’s target is to reach the semi-finals for the first time, having come very close 12 years ago in South Africa.

