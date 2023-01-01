- Advertisement -

Rapper Meek Mill caught up with the President’s daughter Gyankroma Akufo-Addo during his trip to Ghana.

The two met at the Jubilee House after the American took a tour of the official residence and workplace of the President of Ghana Saturday, 30 December.

This follows his performance at the Afro Nation music festival in Accra on December 29, 2022.

Gyankroma looked stylish in an artistic long-wrap dress paired with a black sleeveless garment while sporting a tied-back braided hairdo as she posed with the musician.

The CEO of The Creative Arts Agency wore mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows to give a simple but classy face beat as always. She completed her look with black high heels for the iconic photo.

Meek Mill – born Robert Rihmeek Williams – also kept his drip simple rocking a white tee shirt and a pair of Gucci shorts matched with white socks and sneakers.

The musician completed the look with gold and silver necklaces.

Meek Mill shared the beautiful photo on his Instagram page with the caption: “Meek x the president daughter #gyankroma too official”

He added: “We be back soon “DREAMCHASERS WORLDWIDE” WILL MOST LIKELY START IN GHANA! I appreciate all you guys thank you president also! Life changing trip!”

