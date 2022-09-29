- Advertisement -

Old tweets of singer, King Promise have resurfaced on the internet and some of these vague thoughts from him are very distasteful in every sense.

According to King Promise who is certainly anti-Nana Addo, the current president’s face alone screams massive corruption.

He tweeted; “Nana Addo’s face alone screams corruption”

These words after several years have come back to haunt King Promise who is currently trending on the internet for the negative obvious reason.

Although were are in a democratic country and each and every one of us is entitled to speak his or her own mind but these words from King Promise are below belt and shouldn’t be tolerated or condoned.

Aside from King Promise, KiDi has also had a fair share of the trolling spree after a couple of his old smelly tweets were uncovered by some Twitter users.

In some of the tweets, he described former president John Mahama as useless and whatnot.