type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Akufo Addo's face alone depicts corruption" - Old tweet from King Promise
Entertainment

“Akufo Addo’s face alone depicts corruption” – Old tweet from King Promise

By Armani Brooklyn
Akufo Addo's face alone depicts corruption - Old tweet from King Promise
- Advertisement -

Old tweets of singer, King Promise have resurfaced on the internet and some of these vague thoughts from him are very distasteful in every sense.

According to King Promise who is certainly anti-Nana Addo, the current president’s face alone screams massive corruption.

READ ALSO: Ghana is so expensive – King Promise laments

He tweeted; “Nana Addo’s face alone screams corruption”

These words after several years have come back to haunt King Promise who is currently trending on the internet for the negative obvious reason.

READ ALSO: I regret voting for Nana Addo – Prophet Kumchacha

Although were are in a democratic country and each and every one of us is entitled to speak his or her own mind but these words from King Promise are below belt and shouldn’t be tolerated or condoned.

Aside from King Promise, KiDi has also had a fair share of the trolling spree after a couple of his old smelly tweets were uncovered by some Twitter users.

READ ALSO: “Mahama is useless” – KiDi said, called out for past tweets

In some of the tweets, he described former president John Mahama as useless and whatnot.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, September 29, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    75.4 ° F
    75.4 °
    75.4 °
    90 %
    1.9mph
    99 %
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News