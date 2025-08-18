type here...
Politics

Akufo-Addo’s government is better than President Mahama’s- old man explains why

By Mzta Churchill
Agya Adam, Akufo Addo & president Mahama

An old man named Agya Adam has stated categorically that the Akufo Addo’s 8 years government is better than that of the current government led by His Excellency President Mahama.

Agya Adam made the disclosure during an interview with Razak Ghana on Razal Ghana TV, stating that his statement doesn’t necessarily Mena he is a member of the New Patriotic Party.

In buttressing his assertion, Agya Adam who happens to be a cocoa farmer stated that the NDC government has disappointed cocoa farmers.

According to him, during the campaign for the last general election, the NDC stated during their campaign that when given the nod, they would make the lives of cocoa farmers better.

Agya Adam noted that the promises by the NDC triggered their decision to vote for the National Democratic Congress, however, things are worse than that of the former administration.

He said “yes, I can say things were better under the Akufo Addo’s administration than that of president Mahama. The prices the NDC government promised to give us, it didn’t give us”.

Agya Adam disclosed that one of the things the NDC trumpets of is the distribution of free fertilizers to all coacoa farmers across Ghana.

In reality, Agya Adam stated that it is another cock and bull story because it is not all the cocoa farmers that receive the fertilizers.

He revealed “the fertilizers among other insecticides, it is not all the time they give us. The fertilizer that they give us, it is not all the cocoa farmers that receive”.

He urged the NDC government to “walk the talk” and ensure all things are done the right way.

