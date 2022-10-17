- Advertisement -

President Akufo-Addo has received praise from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his ongoing consideration of the Asanteman.

According to him, the region now enjoys importance and honour in terms of national growth thanks to the presidency.

The ruler of the Asante Kingdom claims to have observed President Akufo-Addo’s government since 2017 with great interest.

At the beginning of his four-day working tour to the Ashanti Region, the President paid Otumfuo Osei Tutu II a courtesy call at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday.

“Issues of key concern to the development of Asanteman have been placed on the front burner of government’s development agenda.”

“On the occasion of your visit four-day visit here, which has become a regular feature, I am happy you are here to commission and inspect the projects undertaken by your government for all to see that, indeed, under you, Asanteman has benefited, he said.

“You have served us well and brought honour to Asanteman in the two terms that you have served as President. Therefore, I can only ask of the blessings of Almighty God and that of the ancestors for continued strength to serve Ghana.”