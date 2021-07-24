type here...
Akumaa Mama Zimbi named as a sugar mummy of late gym instructor

By Qwame Benedict
Mama Zimbi and Little
Earlier this week, we reported on the death of one man only identified as Little a resident of Tantra Hills and a gym instructor.

According to the earlier reports, Little was killed by some unknown assailants who knocked on his door between 2 am to 3 am last Thursday.

An unconfirmed source in his neighbourhood suggested that he was killed because he was having an affair with a married woman.

New information for a social media user has it that award-winning broadcaster Akumaa Mama Zimbi was having an affair with the late gym instructor.

According to the netizen, Little has been chopping the broadcaster for the past seven (7) years.

The netizen sent a DM to faceless Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs where he/she even alleged that the broadcaster was even in the area when the news of his death went rife.

See screenshot below:

Little and Mama Zimbi
Source:Ghpage

