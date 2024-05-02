Akwaboah reacts to trolls; himself finally speaks on his viral Marriage Photos

One of Ghana’s Finest Singers, Akwaboah Jnr has released a wedding photoshoot announcing that he shall soon be off the market and settle a new home as a married man.

Akwaboah is preparing to tie the knot with his girlfriend this upcoming weekend.



According to a close source close to the musician, plans for Akwaboah’s wedding ceremony are well underway.

The event will commence on Friday, May 3rd, 2024, in Accra. Additionally, part of the celebration will take place on Saturday at a different venue, also in Accra.



Akwaboah subtly hinted at his impending nuptials on his official Instagram page, prompting his fans and Ghanaians to extend their well wishes for his upcoming marriage.



Fameye, Tracey Boakye, Ameyaw Debrah, and others took to the comment section to express their best wishes for the musician as he embarks on this new chapter of his life.

After the flier’s release, netizens have speculated that Akwaboah is about to shoot a new music video, hence releasing the photos, It comes on the back of King Promise’s recent stunt on social media.

Well, in an interview the singer refuted claims as he confirmed that he will indeed marry.

He further mentioned his wife-to-be’s name as Theresa.

