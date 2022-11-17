type here...
Akwaboah releases music video for Black Stars theme song, ‘Bring Back the Love’

By Kweku Derrick
Akawaboah Bring back the Love Black Stars theme song
Highlife musician Akwaboah has released visuals for his Black Stars theme song titled “Bring Back the Love” ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The song was released in September in support of Ghana’s participation at the global tournament and also for tournaments beyond the World Cup.

The nostalgic video is shot using the iconic Independence Square as a prominent backdrop with a throwback to 1957 Independence and Kwame Nkrumah.

Football fans on Osu Oxford Street can also be seen dancing to the song which has already been streamed close to a million times across digital platforms.

The tournament begins on Sunday 20th November 2022 and the Black Stars play their first game against Portugal on 24th November 2022.

    Source:GHPage

