Akwadaa Nyame wins Talented Kidz Season 12

TV3 Talented Kidz Season 12 has finally come to an end on Sunday, 25th April and the young maestro, Akwadaa Nyame emerged the overall winner.

Born Raymond Nyarko, Akwadaa Nyame won the heart of Ghanaians through out the show due to his dexterity on the mic.

The young musician faced a stiff competition from five other young stars to emerge the winner for season 12.

For his final show during the grand finale of the TV talented Kidz season 12, Akwadaa Nyame gave a powerful rendition of highlife songs which was simply epic.

As the overall winner, Akwadaa Nyame was given GH¢10,000 and a lot of other goodies.

We wish him well and pray he goes on to achieve greater success.