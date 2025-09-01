Akwatia By-Election: NPP Dismisses Poll Predicting NDC’s Victory

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has brushed aside an opinion poll by Global Info Analytics that forecasts a win for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

The survey, released on August 28, projected that the NDC’s candidate, Bernard Bediako, is leading with 53% support against the NPP’s Solomon K. Asumadu, who polled 47%.

The poll sampled 2,050 voters across the constituency and placed the NDC in a comfortable position ahead of the September 2 election.

But speaking on Channel One’s Newsroom on Sunday, August 31, the NPP’s National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, dismissed the findings, stressing that the party remains confident of victory.

“Not at all, there is no panic among our ranks because of the poll putting NDC ahead,” Mustapha said. “Mussa Dankwah can do his polls for all we care. We didn’t come here to do a picnic. We are working.”

Mustapha further questioned the NDC candidate’s popularity within his own hometown, claiming that many constituents are dissatisfied with him.

“Our candidate is more lively. As I am speaking to you, we are in the hometown of the NDC candidate and come and see the people here and their response,” he argued. “This guy doesn’t even talk to his own father.

His own community people say he is snubbish, he is disrespectful, so they are ready to vote for the NPP.”

The Akwatia by-election has drawn keen national attention, with both the NPP and NDC intensifying their campaigns in a constituency considered historically competitive.

