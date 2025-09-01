type here...
News

Akwatia By-Election: NPP Dismisses Poll Predicting NDC’s Victory

By Armani Brooklyn
Solomon Asumadu Lawyer Bediako

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has brushed aside an opinion poll by Global Info Analytics that forecasts a win for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

The survey, released on August 28, projected that the NDC’s candidate, Bernard Bediako, is leading with 53% support against the NPP’s Solomon K. Asumadu, who polled 47%.

The poll sampled 2,050 voters across the constituency and placed the NDC in a comfortable position ahead of the September 2 election.

But speaking on Channel One’s Newsroom on Sunday, August 31, the NPP’s National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, dismissed the findings, stressing that the party remains confident of victory.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

“Not at all, there is no panic among our ranks because of the poll putting NDC ahead,” Mustapha said. “Mussa Dankwah can do his polls for all we care. We didn’t come here to do a picnic. We are working.”

Mustapha further questioned the NDC candidate’s popularity within his own hometown, claiming that many constituents are dissatisfied with him.

“Our candidate is more lively. As I am speaking to you, we are in the hometown of the NDC candidate and come and see the people here and their response,” he argued. “This guy doesn’t even talk to his own father.

[monsterinsights_popular_posts_inline]

His own community people say he is snubbish, he is disrespectful, so they are ready to vote for the NPP.”

The Akwatia by-election has drawn keen national attention, with both the NPP and NDC intensifying their campaigns in a constituency considered historically competitive.

READ ALSO: Odo Broni cries her eyes out at Daddy Lumba’s one week funeral observation

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ernest Kumi Kennedy Agyapong 1

Kennedy Agyapong blames NDC for Ernest Kumi’s death

Blaq Mhizper

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, September 1, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Just In: Nana Agradaa’s lawyer is dead

Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

Guy crying in between two ladies

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

Blaq Mhizper

Odo Broni cries her eyes out at Daddy Lumba’s one week funeral observation

Baltasar Ebang Engonga sentenced to 8 years imprisonment

Baltazar
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways