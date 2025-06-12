type here...
Akyem Oda: Youngman electrocuted while offloading charcoal

By Armani Brooklyn
Dead Guy

A young man, identified only as Kwame, has been electrocuted to death while offloading charcoal from a truck under high-tension power cables at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the unfortunate incident occurred when Kwame was helping to offload several bags of charcoal from a truck dangerously parked under electrical lines.

In the process, he reportedly came into contact with a live cable, leading to a powerful electric shock that left him unconscious.

Dead Guy

Bystanders quickly rushed to assist and transported him to the Akim Oda Government Hospital in a desperate attempt to save his life.

But sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The truck, which was still loaded with bags of charcoal, also caught fire due to the electric spark from the incident.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service responded swiftly and managed to extinguish the flames before the fire could spread further.

A heartbreaking video currently circulating on social media shows Kwame’s lifeless body resting atop the bags of charcoal.

