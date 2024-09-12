When many politicians thought he was going to choose Dr Abu Sakara formerly of the CPP as his running mate, he went in for a former musician cum lawyer and TV presenter.

Alan Kyerematen went in for 40-year-old Elijah Kwame Owusu Danso who used to be a member of defunct music group Echo known for their Gologolo hit song.

Elijah Kwame Owusu Danso performed under the stage name E-Nice. He was a member of the band Echo, which took first place in the 2008 Nescafe African Revelation competition in Ghana.

His selection as a running mate came as a surprise since he has not been involved actively in politics like Dr Abu Sakara who was once the flagbearer for the Convention People’s Party.

Social media users have been divided about the choice of Alan Kyeremanten’s running mate.