Alan Kyeremateng resigns from the NPP to contest in 2024’s presidential elections as an independent candidate

- Advertisement -

Old-hand Ghanaian politician, Alan Kyeremateng, has announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party on this day 25th September 2023.

According to Alan, as a founding member, he joined the NPP believing fully in the values of the party at the time.

But unfortunately, the party now has very little resemblance to what he joined as a founding member because it has now been hijacked by some unscrupulous persons.

The now-former NPP bigwig who’s currently holding a press conference at the Movenpick Hotel said;

I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.

I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate. — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) September 25, 2023

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who was one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), withdrew from the NPP flagbearership race just about two weeks ago.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He made the announcement in a statement dated September 5, 2023.

“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” he added.

Mr. Kyerematen who placed third in the party’s August 26 special delegates conference said he opted out of the race following the intimidation of agents.