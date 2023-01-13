type here...
Abu Jinapor appointed caretaker Minister for Trade Ministry

By Kweku Derrick
Abu Jinapor
President Akufo-Addo has directed Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor to assume responsibility as Trade and Industry Minister pending the appointment of a substantive person.

His caretaker duties as the Trade Minister takes effect from January 16.

This was contained in a statement from the Director of Communications at the Office of the President.

Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade Minister

The President in an earlier statement tasked the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to act as the caretaker Minister for the Ministry.

This followed the resignation of Alan Kyerematen as Trade Minister. President Akufo-Addo while accepting his resignation wished Alan well in his future endeavours.

His resignation was believed to afford him time to pursue his presidential ambition. Subsequently, Alan Kyerematen officially declared his intention to contest in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party.

