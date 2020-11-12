Alanpan hitmaker Jay D now sells skipping ropes for survival

One song that got us dancing in the early 2000s is Alanpan from hiplife artiste Jay D but years down the line he is out there struggling to survive despite giving Ghanaians a hit song.

The hitmaker has been spotted at Rawlings Park in Accra selling skipping ropes as a means of survival whiles his other colleagues who are still in the music industry are reaping big.

In a video sighted on social media, a presenter caught up with the veteran artiste at his selling point where he had a short interview with him about the current music industry.

Jay D was asked to name his top five(5) Ghanaian rappers where he mentioned Kwaw Kese, Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Obrafour and himself making the presenter questioned why he left out Sarkodie.

According to Jay D, he knows Sarkodie to be a fine rapper but he doesn’t qualify to be in his list as top five.

Watch the video below:

Jay D insisted that he was still doing music and at the right time, he would be dropping a song even though he failed to give a freestyle during the interaction.