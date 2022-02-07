- Advertisement -

Loudmouth politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has come out to defend the speaker of Parliament Ho. Alban Bagbin in relation to the controversial E-levy.

As it stands now, Parliament is divided as to whether to approve the E-levy both majority and the minority need a higher number to either pass it or reject it.

The majority in Parliament which is also the government in power has made it very clear that they would do everything within their power to make sure the E-levy is approved with the minority also making their stance known that they would kick against it 1000 times if presented to them in Parliament.

Also Read: E-Levy withdrawn from parliament by Finance Minister

Recently, some members of the NPP (majority) secured an injunction to prevent James Gyakie Quayson from carrying himself as the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

This move many believe was triggered just for the majority caucus to get a higher number for the bill to be passed. Others are also of the view that the Speaker of Parliament whose health hasn’t been best this period is just delaying the process.

But firebrand of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong has told Ghanaians and the world in an interview that no one should accuse the speaker of delaying the process to favour one side in parliament.

Also Read: NDC youth to stage ‘Yentua’ demo against E-LEVY

According to him, the Honourable speak of Parliament is innocent and therefore be allowed to do his work in peace.

He continued that some MPs are blackmailing the government to give them positions before they come to Parliament to vote for the approval of the E-levy.

Kennedy Agyapong revealed that he is supposed to go for a check-up but for the love, he has for the NPP and Ghanaians he has stayed back to make sure that the E-levy is approved before he leaves but some other members of the NPP are using the opportunity to fight their personal battles.

More: “Do not tax us when you have not made our lives better” – Shatta Wale fumes over E-LEVY [Video]

He said: “I’m supposed to go for my checkup but I’m here because of the party and my country. Look at the nonsense going on in NPP. You can go to hell, if you like let the country burn. We are sick and tired of the bogus attitudes of party members. Nobody should blame Bagbin you should blame the NPP”