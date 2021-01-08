Alban Bagbin is not fit to be Speaker of Parliament – Afia Schwar (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has dropped a bombshell about the newly elected Speaker of Parliament stating that he is not the best person for the job.

After a voting by the newly-elected Members of Parliament, the NDC nominee for Speaker of Parliament in the person of Hon. Alban Bagbin won with a total 138 votes.

This news was welcomed by majority of citizens stating that it was a good deal and a step in the right direction in a democratic country like Ghana.

But Afia Schwarzenegger is of the view that Alban is not who people claims he is because he has a lot of skeleton in his cupboard.

According to her, Alban married the sister of his wife even when he had nothing and did not have the whole convoy following him everywhere he went.

She went ahead and added that he would do far worse now that he has been given this much prominence in Ghana.

Watch the video below;

Afia Schwar is now a known member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its not surprising she is making such a statement because most NPP people wanted Prof Mike Oquaye to continue as the Speaker.