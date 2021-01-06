type here...
Alban Bagbin nominated for Speaker of Parliament by the NDC

By Qwame Benedict
The eighth Parliament is set the be an interesting one looking at the turn of events after the 2020 presidential and Parliamentary elections which came off on December 7.

As the seventh parliament comes to an end at midnight today, the search for the next speaker of Parliament has already begun.

The NPP have unanimously asked that the current Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye continues for the second time, the NDC has also proposed Hon. Alban Bagbin for the position.

According to the NDC, they believe they have the majority in Parliament and therefore decided to nominate Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of the next Parliament which starts tomorrow.

Currently, both parties have the 137 seats each in Parliament, with an Independent Candidate who has chosen to sit on the side of the NPP.

The NDC, who have taken to referring themselves as the Majority side in Parliament believes that the NPP does not have absolute power in the House and as such will fight for their due.

In other news, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has warned that the NDC risk losing the position of Second Deputy Speaker in Parliament they fail to cooperate with them(NPP).

Source:Ghpage

