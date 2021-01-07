- Advertisement -

The former member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo Hon. Alban Bagbin has been elected as the new Speaker of Parliament for the eighth parliament after pulling a total of 138 votes.

Before the commencement of the 8th parliament, questions were being asked about who becomes the next Speaker of Parliament since both the NDC and the NPP have 137 members in Parliament.

The NPP nominated Prof. Mike Oquaye to continue for the second time while the NDC on the other hand nominted its long serving member Hon. Alban Bagbin.

After voting and counting, Hon. Alban Bagbin trumph over Prof. Mike Oquaye who pulled 136 votes which means one of the NPP MP’s voted for the NDC nominee.

Brief Histoy about Hon. Alban Bagbin

Born on September 24, 1957, at Sombo in the Upper West Region, Hon. Bagbin is a graduate of the University of Ghana (1977-1980) and the Ghana School of Law (1980 -1982).

He holds an Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He was also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee from 2001 to 2005.

He was also the Vice-Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

He did not run again for Parliament in the 2020 elections.