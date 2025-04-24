type here...
Albert’s family speaks

By Armani Brooklyn

The family of the 9-year-old Ghanaian viral meme boy has refuted the wild claims of receiving massive support from content creators around the world.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage, the family emphasised that they haven’t received even GHS 1 or 1 naira from content creators.

According to Albert’s mother, although they’ve received a lot of promises and pledges but none of them have been fulfilled.

The family also confirmed that Albert is an autistic child who needs attention and care.

